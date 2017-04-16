A Presentation Secondary School student from Mitchelstown had ‘a very enjoyable week’ after being selected as part of a 62 team group to perform music by Sibelius (Finlandia), Bizet, Dvorak and Holst in concert at the CSM Curtis Auditorium as part of a symphony orchestra.

Sarah Burke, who is daughter of John and Helen Burke, applied online to be part of the orchestra and was delighted to be informed of her selection. “I was delighted to perform and it was a great experience,” said Sarah.

The TYO Project is an initiative of the CIT Cork School of Music as a work experience opportunity for orchestral musicians in their fourth year of secondary school.

The students have been applying online since last September to assemble a well-balanced group of 62 woodwind, brass and string players to form a symphony orchestra.

The musicians came from all over Ireland and beyond.

The orchestra worked with conductor Conor Palliser, now a lecturer at CITCSM. A former member of the European Youth Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra and Cork Youth Orchestra, Conor has worked professionally as a conductor and player with both the RTE National Symphony Orchestra and RTE Concert Orchestra.

The young musicians rehearsed for five days, culminating in a concert last Friday April 7.