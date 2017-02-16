Plan your dream wedding day at the wonderful Fota Island Resort Wedding Showcase, set on an idyllic private island, to be held from 12 noon – 5pm Sunday, 19th February 2017.

Forget pre-wedding jitters the night before the ceremony, for most brides (and grooms) in-waiting the most stressful part of their upcoming nuptials is where on earth to start with organising the big celebration! Allow Fota Island Resort to inspire, entertain and excite you with the return of its highly anticipated Wedding Showcase.

An invaluable resource for those tying the knot, the next Fota Island Resort showcase takes place on Sunday, 19th February and will present every possible service and suggestion for your big day.

The finest photographers, stationers, wedding planners, make-up artists, bakers, jewellers, department stores, travel agents and musicians will gather together and showcase their top services designed to create the perfect wedding day, including Healy & Rimmington Photography, Wonderous Weddings florist, sweet music from Treble Clef, wedding cars from Wedding Vintage Cars and even some tips and trends on honeymoons from Heffernan’s Travel.

All of this will take place in the stunning surroundings of Fota Island Hotel & Spa which will be dressed for a glamorous and stylish wedding. The Smith Barry Suite, luxurious bedrooms, deluxe suites and lodges will all be available to view, allowing you to picture every aspect of your wedding day.

The resort’s friendly staff will also be on hand with a team of chefs, wine experts and event planners ready to show you around and answer any questions you may have and you’ll get to sample some delicious canapés on the day to give you a taste of the wedding menu available at Fota Island Resort.

A luxury limo or vintage car will then whisk you away to view The Clubhouse, an extremely creative conversion of old stone farm buildings that provides an intimate alternative setting for a wedding reception or a post wedding BBQ.

For further news and updates about the upcoming Wedding Showcase visit the website www.fotaisland.ie follow Fota Island Resort on Twitter and Facebook or contact the Fota Island Resort wedding team at weddings@fotaisland.ie or call 021-4883700.