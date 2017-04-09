Following an incident in which a pedestrian was knocked down while crossing the road on Emmet Street in Fermoy recently, there has been a call on Fermoy Municipal Authority to immediately install at pedestrian crossing on the street in the interest of health and safety.

Cllr Noel McCarthy will formally request the provision of a pedestrian crossing on Emmet Street at the April meeting of Fermoy Municipal Authority on April 18th.

A similar request for a pedestrian crossing by Cllr McCarthy was issued in December 2015. While the council supported the proposal from a health and safety point of view, funding was not available at the time and it was reported that it would be including in a future Low Cost Scheme, potentially in 2017.

In light of the recent incident, Cllr McCarthy said it is imperative that the pedestrian crossing is installed as soon as possible.

“Since the accident I’ve been inundated with people asking about the pedestrian crossing so I’ll be calling for funding to be found to put this crossing in with immediate effect. I’m a business owner on the street and I can see myself that a pedestrian crossing would improve safety for people out walking and looking to cross the street,” he said.

Speaking in December 2015, senior roads engineer Brendan O’Gorman supported the proposal ‘as the road is very wide and very busy at school term times’. He said the cost of a pedestrian crossing, if given the go-ahead, would be in the region of €25,000. Pedestrian surveys, he said, would be carried out on the street.

Mr O’Gormaqn said at the time, should funding be secured, the proposal would go to Part VIII public consultation, allowing members of the public to have their say on the pedestrian crossing.