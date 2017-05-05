Members of Mitchelstown Business Association voted unanimously to go ahead with plans to install a new CCTV system in the town.

At a meeting held on Tuesday evening, members of the association agreed that the scheme would bring confidence to the town and help to promote tourism in the future.

A survey will now be carried out to determine the amount of cameras required, most suitable places to erect the cameras and the type of cameras needed to ensure maximum efficiency.

The contract to install the cameras will then go out to companies for tender in the hope that work will commence by August or September of this year.

