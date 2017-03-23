Pub Spy, the popular weekly column in the Sunday World, recently made its first voyage of 2017 to Cork this month, with Charlie Mac’s on McCurtain Street in Fermoy getting a firm thumbs up from the mystery drinkers.

Also reviewed by Pub Spy recently were Cheers and The Long Bar in Fermoy, as well as the Castle Arms in Castletownroche.

While the Pub Spy crew were not impressed by the parking situation in Fermoy (obviously ignorant of the various car parks in the town), their moods were changed for the good by a visit to Charlie Mac’s, operated by Ian O’Brien and Noel Dingivan for the past six months.

Compliments were paid to the interior of the bar, especially the various sporting memorabilia adoring the walls of the premises, the quality of the pints on offer, and even Ian was remarked as being ‘very stylish looking’. Speaking to The Avondhu, Ian and Noel said they were very pleased with the review and have taken all the comments made, on board.

The report reads: “The barman kept on the move throughout our stay whether he was serving customers, stocking the fridges or cleaning tables he rarely stood still. The black-leather stools were very nice as were the brown suede couches. There are at least six TV’s throughout the pub and also a large projection screen, although this was not in use during our visit.

“There was live horse racing and football on TV so sports enthusiasts are well catered for and there is also a dart board and a jukebox. It was nice and warm at the front of the bar with the overhead heater blowing warm air towards us and we noticed two raised snug areas either side of the main door.”

The report concludes: “We had a good time in Charlie Mac’s and enjoyed the atmosphere. The barman was friendly and we couldn’t fault the Guinness either.”