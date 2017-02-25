Community spirit and endeavour have once again been highlighted and rewarded at the Limerick Burial Ground Awards for 2016, with St Joseph’s Burial Ground in Knocklong and Ardpatrick Burial Ground selected as overall winners at a gala ceremony at the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel, Adare last Wednesday night, 15th February.

The awards initiative, which is now in its ninth year, is divided into two categories ‘ancient’ and ‘modern’, saw voluntary parish committees, community councils, groups and individuals from across Limerick participate in the scheme.

Patsy Slattery accepts the award for 3rd place in the Killmallock area modern category on behalf of Anglesborough Burial Ground from Gordon Daly, Director of Services Limerick City and County Council and Deputy Mayor Noel Gleeson, at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare last week. (Pic: Marie Keating)
Francie Goggin and Jerry McGrath accept the award for 1st place in the Kilmallock area ancient category and 1st place in the Ancient Category Overall on behalf of Ardpatrick Burial Ground from Gordon Daly, Director of Services Limerick City and County Council and Deputy Mayor Noel Gleeson. The Annual Burial Ground Awards took place at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare. (Pic: Marie Keating)
William Harty accepts the award for 1st prize in the Kilmallock area Modern category and 1st place Modern Category Overall on behalf of St Joseph's Burial Ground, Knocklong from Gordon Daly, Director of Services Limerick City and County Council and Deputy Mayor Noel Gleeson, held last week at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare. (Pic: Marie Keating)
Noreen and Martin Tobin accept the award for 2nd place in the Kilmallock area ancient category on behalf of Kilflynn Burial Ground from Gordon Daly, Director of Services Limerick City and County Council and Deputy Mayor Noel Gleeson. (Pic: Marie Keating)

Locally, St Patrick’s Burial Ground in Anglesborough was awarded 3rd position in the Modern category, behind overall Kilmallock district winners St Joseph’s Burial Ground, Knocklong and 2nd placed St Mary’s Burial Ground, Meanus while in the ‘ancient’ category, Kilflynn (Ballyorgan) was placed 2nd behind Kilmallock district winning graveyard Ardpatrick, with Temple graveyard in 3rd.

PROUD COMMUNITIES

Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Noel Gleeson, congratulating all the nominees said: “Everyone is deeply thankful for the time and effort that you all spend in the upkeep of the burial grounds. I want to pay tribute to the communities, burial ground committees, burial ground caretakers and parish councils who look after the upkeep and maintenance of Limerick’s 250 cemeteries, and especially the winners Knocklong and Ardpatrick.”

