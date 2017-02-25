Community spirit and endeavour have once again been highlighted and rewarded at the Limerick Burial Ground Awards for 2016, with St Joseph’s Burial Ground in Knocklong and Ardpatrick Burial Ground selected as overall winners at a gala ceremony at the Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel, Adare last Wednesday night, 15th February.

The awards initiative, which is now in its ninth year, is divided into two categories ‘ancient’ and ‘modern’, saw voluntary parish committees, community councils, groups and individuals from across Limerick participate in the scheme.

1 of 4

Locally, St Patrick’s Burial Ground in Anglesborough was awarded 3rd position in the Modern category, behind overall Kilmallock district winners St Joseph’s Burial Ground, Knocklong and 2nd placed St Mary’s Burial Ground, Meanus while in the ‘ancient’ category, Kilflynn (Ballyorgan) was placed 2nd behind Kilmallock district winning graveyard Ardpatrick, with Temple graveyard in 3rd.

PROUD COMMUNITIES

Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Noel Gleeson, congratulating all the nominees said: “Everyone is deeply thankful for the time and effort that you all spend in the upkeep of the burial grounds. I want to pay tribute to the communities, burial ground committees, burial ground caretakers and parish councils who look after the upkeep and maintenance of Limerick’s 250 cemeteries, and especially the winners Knocklong and Ardpatrick.”