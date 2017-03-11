Community champion Liz Downes, chosen as the local COPE Foundation representative, is to be grand marshal of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Mitchelstown, organisers, the Festival of the Galtees committee, announced this week.

As the countdown to the big day (Friday week) gathers momentum and plans being put in place to make it the biggest and most colourful entry to hit the town to date, we congratulate Liz on this well deserved honour, being the first female grand marshal in the town. The organisers plan to choose a grand marshal from other local groups and organisations in the years ahead.

The parade will follow the usual route from George’s Street and all taking part are reminded to be there well in advance of the official starting time of 1pm. Participants and onlookers are asked to obey the stewards in the interests of safety and the smooth running of this spectacular annual event.

Local businesses and pubilc houses etc., are reminded of the MBA-sponsored competition for shop windows and interiors, which will be judged on Thursday, March 16th ahead of the big day, with winners notified and prizes presented on St Patrick’s Day following the parade.

Let’s colour the town appropriately, take part in the parade and line the streets for this wonderful community celebration that comes around just once a year!