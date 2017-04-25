€70,000 raised to date out of €100,000 target

More than 75 people will be running the 80km from Killarney to Castletownroche this Saturday, April 29th to raise funds to allow three-year-old Faith Brown travel to Amercica for life-changing surgery.

Faith was born premature at 30 weeks with an extensive brain injury and has developed a number of conditions that has made life challenging for her and her family.

Faith, from Castletownroche, has spastic diplegia cerebal palsy, which means she cannot walk, crawl or even sit up unassisted. She also has a rare hearing condition called auditory neuropathy spectrum disorder and suffers from epilepsy.

After tirelessly searching for a treatment, Faith’s parents, Lisa Browne and Dave Carroll have found an operation in St Louis Hospital, Missouri that specialises in helping patients with spastic cerebral palsy move independently.

