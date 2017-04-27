This May Bank Holiday weekend walkers from all over Irelandwill descend on Ballyhoura country, to atke part in the Ballyhoura Walking Festival, covering an average distance of 20kms each.

Now in its 24th year, the festival see’s guides from the Ballyhoura Bears Walking club, Ballyhoura Beo and Communities leading a packed programme for all abilities – from the hardy hiker to gentle ramblers enjoying the company of local experts in the fields of heritage, archaeology, history, flora and fauna.

Ballyhoura Country features 1,500km of National Loop Walks and Way Marked Ways, including the historic Ballyhoura Way.

This year, we have added new walks to the walking festival, these include Galty walk in aid of Care Bright Dementia Hub in Bruff, Kilbehenny Heritage walk, Yoga class, Donkey Sanctuary walk, Labbamologga walk and if you have an interest in hurling and tracing your family tree the Mitchelstown Culture Trinity is a walk not to be missed.

The Ballyhoura international walking festival is attracting walkers from all over Ireland and International visitors from as far afield as South Africa, Germany, the Czech Republic, France and the UK.

This year will also feature over 15 walks suitable for all abilities, ages and families and will cover areas of special interest throughout the whole Ballyhoura region – these are real gems of shorter walks

Pre-booking is essential reception@ballyhoura.org or 063-91300. Payment will be collected before each walk.