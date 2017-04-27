Gardai have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following a break-in at Ballylanders Church over the Easter Holiday weekend when criminals made off with the Easter dues.

The safe was smashed open and the thieves made off with a sum of money in the region of €4,500. The funds in the safe were substantial because of the Trocaire Lenten campaign boxes, a collection for a new church roof, Easter dues and the regular collection.

Parish priest, Fr Thomas Breen said locals are very upset over what happened. “I discovered it myself and it was very unpleasant and upsetting. They broke in through a side door, found the safe and smashed it open. We have a small number of people coming to Mass and for them to see their contributions stolen, is wrong and very upsetting,” said Fr Breen.

He is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Ballylanders area to contact Bruff gardai on 061-382940. Gardai said they are continuing with their enquiries which includes checking CCTV cameras in the locality.