The three primary towns within the Fermoy Municipal District will receive a share of €125,000 as part of the annual Town Development Fund in 2017, it has been announced.

Mitchelstown will receive €50,000 in funding, with €20,000 pledged to Fermoy and a further €55,000 for Charleville.

Among the projects to be completed through the fund this year includes the roll-out of CCTV in Mitchelstown.

€17,000 has been pledged for this scheme in a bid to support local retail, business and commerce associations in the town, following on from the successful roll-out of CCTV across Fermoy in 2016.

€52,000 towards the upgrade of footpaths on Upper and Lower Cork Street in Mitchelstown, rolled over from last year’s fund, will be put towards the completion of the project in 2017.

Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

