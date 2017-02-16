Farahy Cemetery in Kildorrery, where renowned local author Elizabeth Bowen is buried, has been extensively damaged by a herd of cows that broke loose in the graveyard.

The ground has been severally dug up by the animals and there are hoof prints on the grass across the whole graveyard. This has affected many graves in the cemetery as they are grass covered.

A concerned local resident told The Avondhu that the damage to the graveyard, which is located 2kms outside Kildorrery on the Mallow Road, was first noted by people after the weekend of February 5 and 6.

