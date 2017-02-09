Since their formation 11 years ago, Mitchelstown Musical Society have set the bar extremely high.

Last February, the public were treated to a superb production of ‘Oklahoma’ and the challenge for all concerned is to match and if possible, surpass, what was achieved in 2016.

Under the direction of Ballyduff Upper native, Cillian Collins, M.M.S. are going all out to do just that and having opted for ‘Anything Goes’, they have some great raw material to work with.

On Saturday night last, members of M.M.S. were afforded some down time which allowed them to be part of the ‘Anything Goes’ formal launch which too place in The Firgrove Hotel.

