Rathcormac Gun Club was formed in 1971. Like all clubs, their fortunes have ebbed and flowed in the interim.

Never afraid to embrace change, the club has an exceptionally strong on line presence which includes an active Facebook page, an attractive website, a twitter account and a very extensive range of videos that they’ve uploaded to You Tube.

This on line focus seems to be working as membership increases with every passing year. The use of technology also has the advantage of recruiting young people to their ranks.

This very obvious cross generational appeal was seen to good effect at last Friday night’s game tasting night in Kades Kounty, Glenville.

