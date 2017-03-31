A proposal to establish and create a ‘cycling triangle’ in Fermoy, encompassing the existing Cork Road cycle lane and extending it to include the Duntaheen Road and the Duntaheen Relief Road may be considered in future should a suitable funding source become available.

Fermoy Municipal Authority say they are constrained by engineering limitations in many locations in Fermoy, due to unsuitable road width in many cases, as well as a lack of funding.

However, senior engineer Brendan O’Gorman said last week that the proposed extension of the Cork Road cycle lane ‘would be a good scheme if a source of funding becomes available’.

Bringing the proposal to the March meeting of Fermoy Municipal Authority, Cllr Noel McCarthy said he has been contacted by members of the public about promoting and encouraging more cycling within the town.

“We have the cycle lane coming down the Cork Road, down as far as the entrance to John Anderson Place, if we could extend that it would encourage a lot more people to cycle.

“You have the new school on the relief road and Coláiste in the area as well, so a cycle lane would be very popular for the young people getting to and from school. It’s important to encourage people to cycle, it’s good for them so hopefully it’s something that can be brought forward,” he said.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn also added his support to the motion.