Plans are at an advanced stage to mark the centenary of Castlelyons Co-op this year.

The Co-Op at its peak, employed hundreds of people from east and north Cork as well as recruiting from neighbouring Waterford.

During its heyday through the 1970s, it had one of the country’s largest custard factories.

A reunion of former employees is planned for Saturday, 1st April at 2pm in Castlelyons Community Centre.