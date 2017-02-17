WHEN I FALL IN LOVE – Flute & Harp

On Thursday, 16th February at 8pm join acclaimed musicians Karin Leitner (flute) and Teresa O’Donnell (harp) at Friars’ Gate Theatre in Kilmallock for an evening of romantic favourites by Leonard Bernstein, Frank Sinatra, Andrew Llyod Webber and many more.

Tickets priced at €12/€10.

BOTTOM DOG THEATRE COMPANY – Drinking In America

While on Friday, 17th February at 8pm Bottom Dog Theatre Company return to Friars’ Gate with the Irish premiere of Drinking in America.

Described by the New York Times as “a breakneck, hair-raising comic tour of the contemporary American male psyche” this award winning one man show features acclaimed actor Liam O’Brien (Emmerdale) playing 12 distinct different roles.

From a grasping show-biz hustler; a latter-day Willy Loman on the road; a ghetto junkie, and a gyrating heavy-metal rock star O’Brien presents the most challenging work of a career that has seen him tour worldwide with companies such as Edward Hall’s Propeller and the West End production of The Rat Pack.

Tickets €12/€10.

Bookings to 063-98727 or online at www.friarsgate.ie