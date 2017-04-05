A young man who is making waves in the junior golfing scene at Mitchelstown Golf Club hopes that he can keep ‘getting better’ and some day achieve a lower handicap than his grandad.

Tristan Nolan is just 11 years of age but recently hit the headlines after he recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history to achieve such a feat.

Speaking about his ‘ace’, Tristan said he used his six iron off the tee and knew he had hit a good one the moment it left the club-face.

