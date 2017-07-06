Thousands descend on Moorepark for dairy open day

Tens of thousands of farmers from all over Ireland made their way to Teagasc Moorepark for last Tuesday’s open day.

The event surpassed all expectations and underscores the importance of farming to the national economy.

Sharon Ni Bheolain was a big attraction for the panel discussion and it was obvious that the Gaeilgeoir had extensive homework done for the big day. During the Q&A session, there was no shortage of contributions from farmers who were quick to tell the RTE presenter that the national broadcaster could be doing more to promote farmers, farming and the rural way of life.

The core message that emerged last Tuesday was that Irish farmers are in for the long haul and with the necessary backing, they have the capacity to rejuvenate rural Ireland.

