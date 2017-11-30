Sunday night dancing in The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown got off to a very encouraging start last weekend.

The presence of a 'top name' (Declan Nerney) was a big boost and organisers can feel well pleased with the fine crowd that turned up.

For these patrons, it's all about the music, the dancing and maybe not surprisingy, the quality of the floor they're gliding across.

There were no complaints on any of these fronts as Declan 'Where's The Party' Nerney was in excellent form as he worked his way through a tried and trusted repertoire.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition