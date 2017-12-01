On Sunday evening last the U21 Munster and All-Ireland hurling winners visited the Adare Manor for their official team photograph and afterwards attended their medal presentation function at the Woodlands House Hotel.

The event was attended by GAA President Aoghán Ó Feaghail, President Limerick GAA Rory Kiely, Munster Council and County Board Officials, together with family and friends of this magnificent U21 team and management, to celebrate their Munster and All-Ireland success in 2017.

Oliver Mann, chairman Limerick County Board, opened proceedings by welcoming everyone on a very joyous occasion and commended this team on a great year and is looking forward to what 2018 and beyond will bring.

Jerry O’Sullivan, chairman Munster Council, then addressed the gathering and acknowledged the hard work required to win an All-Ireland and that this team and management should be very proud of their achievements.

Presentations were made to Gerry McManus, on behalf of the McManus family, for their continued support to Limerick GAA. Pat Donnelly also presented a signed framed photograph of the team to Mary and Conor Fitzgerald, Woodlands House Hotel, Adare for their continued support to Limerick GAA.

Once all medal presentations were concluded to management and team, President Aoghán Ó Feaghail addressed the gathering, complimenting everyone involved in winning Munster and All Ireland titles, commended the players on their achievements and their parents, wives and partners for their time and dedication.

Oliver Mann, finished with a very special thanks to, the management and staff of the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, for organising a fantastic event and to Liam Ahern and Matt O’Callaghan who was MC at the event.