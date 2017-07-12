Douze points for Kildorrery’s Hillfest extravaganza

It’s an ongoing challenge for event organisers to come up with new material. In the case of those charged with hosting Kildorrery Hillfest 2017, they teamed up with Kevin McCormack for inspiration.

A veteran of stage and screen, Kevin has a track record of success when it comes to the performing arts.

From the point of view of Hillfest organisers, they were looking for a production that would be topical, upbeat, funny, audience friendly and interactive. Thanks to Kevin’s input, all these (goggle) boxes were ticked.

Having all available tickets snapped up days ahead of the show is always a good indicator that you are backing a winner and it was a case of standing room for last Friday night’s ‘Bobblegox’ extravaganza.

