Has your dog got star quality? Can he sit and stay when he is told? Well now is his/her chance to make their stage debut and thread the boards in Tallow Community Centre.

Brideview Drama are currently rehearsing the hilarious Irish comedy ‘The Shaughraun’ and are on the search for a dog who will sit and stay when told and stay relaxed on stage despite the action and excitement.

The role is for Conn The Shaughraun's (James Clancy) trusted hound ‘Tatters’ who stays by Conn's heels in many scenes in the play.

‘The Shaughraun’, which has a cast of twenty people, will run in Tallow Community Centre on November 9th-11th, 16th, 18th, 24th and 25th.

So if you think your dog (male or female) has what it takes, bring him/her down to Tallow Community Centre for our dog auditions which will take place next Wednesday, October 4 at 7pm. All breeds are welcome.