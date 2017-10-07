Fun Junction (Fermoy) Ltd has resubmitted an application seeking the change of use from existing ground floor unit to amusement arcade at Corrin Court, at the junction of Cork Road and Duntahane Road in Fermoy.

The application was originally submitted to Cork County Council in late August, but was deemed to be incomplete. A decision is provisionally expected in late November.

The company, linked to Perks Funfair which runs amusement arcades in Youghal and Midleton, is seeking to open an amusement arcade on the south side of Fermoy after stepping back from its original plans to open in the Blackwater Shopping Centre, despite securing permission from Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála at this location (permission which has since expired).

Local residents and businesses in Fermoy opposed to the plans for an amusement arcade have formed the Fermoy Anti-Arcade Action Group, which will be making a submission to Cork County Council, objecting to the planning application.

Other objections from groups and individual residents are also expected to be made to the Council. An online petition opposing the amusement arcade garnered more than 1,000 signatures recently.