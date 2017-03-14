Multi award winning author Colm Tóibín, humanitarian and author Terry Waite CBE, journalist and author Des Ekin, writer and documentary maker Tom Feiling and adventurer and author Andre P Sykes, are some of the world-renowned writers who are about to set their compass for Lismore’s 15th annual Immrama Festival of Travel Writing.

The theme of the 2017 festival is ‘Emigration, Exile and Slavery’, which was launched by Mayor of Waterford Councillor, Adam Wyse.

One of the keynote speakers Colm Tóibín will take to the stage in the heritage town of Lismore on Saturday, June 17.

Tóibín is the author of eight novels, three of which were nominated for the Booker Prize. Joining Colm as a keynote speaker will be Terry Waite CBE.

30 years ago this year Terry was taken hostage in Lebanon and kept in captivity for almost five years.

