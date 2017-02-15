St. Colman’s College, Fermoy will be hoping to atone for last year’s agonising semi-final loss by claiming their first Harty Cup title in 14 years when they clash with Tipperary representatives, Our Lady’s Templemore in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Saturday next at 2pm.

The main event is preceded by the Corn Thomais Mhic Cholim final between John The Baptist, Hospital and Rice College, Ennis at 12 noon.

Close on 4,000 people are expected for what’s certain to be an epic Cork/Tipp struggle. The pundits have installed Our Lady’s as slight favourites, however, St. Colman’s won’t lack for motivation as they attempt to reclaim the biggest prize in post primary schools hurling.

While they didn’t fire on all cylinders in the semi-final against Midleton CBS, there’s every reason to believe that Niall O’Leary and his men are capable of summoning a monumental championship winning performance.

