Irish trainers dominated at the Cheltenham Festival last week and ended the four days with a record 19 winners, comfortably bettering last year’s previous best figure of 15.

The season’s principal trainers were to the fore, with Gordon Elliott taking the opening two days by storm and Willie Mullins dictating matters on both Thursday and Friday.

Both men ended the meeting on six winners, but Elliott was crowned the leading trainer at the festival for the first time by virtue of the number of second-placed horses.

But it was Jessica Harrington who landed the biggest prize of all when Sizing John, her first runner in the race, won the Timico Gold Cup.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition