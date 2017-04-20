The first in a series of nationwide ‘Prepare for Brexit’ roadshows will take place at the Maryborough Hotel, Cork on Wednesday, 3rd May from 8am-10.30am, Enterprise Ireland have announced.

Designed to encourage SMEs to prepare for a hard Brexit, the event will provide a platform for robust discussion, information sharing and practical advice around the key issues facing Irish companies.

Part of Enterprise Ireland’s #PrepareforBrexit campaign, the Cork roadshow will feature speakers from SMEs, large companies and innovative start-ups, along with members of Enterprise Ireland’s Global Team and Brexit Unit, moderated by Broadcaster Jonathan Healy.

Central to the roadshow is Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Brexit SME Scorecard’, a new interactive online platform which can be used by all Irish companies to self-assess their exposure to Brexit under six business pillars (Business Strategy, Operations, Innovation, Sales and Marketing, Finance and People Management).

Based on answers supplied by the user, the Scorecard generates an immediate report which contains suggested actions and resources, and information on events for companies to attend, to prepare for Brexit. The platform can be accessed at www.prepareforbrexit.ie

The roadshow is free of charge but registration is essential.

Further ‘Prepare for Brexit’ roadshows are planned for Galway, Waterford and Monaghan.

Register at BrexitUnit@enterprise-ireland.com