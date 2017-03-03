Strategically located in Rathcormac, The Inn Restaurant is under new management.

The couple taking charge are Norah and Desmond O’Reilly – progressive business people with a flair for the catering and restaurant trade.

Following a very busy few weeks, The Inn Restaurant has a fresh new look that involved a major refurbishment. The finished product is warm, inviting and tastefully decorated.

‘Local, fresh and home made’

Norah O’Reilly (nee Dingivan) has a wealth of food prepration experience behind her and she firmly believes that the key to success with The Inn Restaurant is sourcing fresh wholesome food and preparing it ‘in house’.

She cites Hanley’s Butchers in Mitchelstown as a prime example of a local business capable of producing food to exacting standards.

So when it came to meat for the ‘full Irish’, the O’Reillys didn’t look beyond this multiple award winning butcher.

“It’s our policy from the outset to source the freshest local food and serve it in the most professional manner possible – soups, roasts, vegetables and desserts will all be prepared in house by our kitchen staff,” Norah told The Avondhu this week.

Really encouraging start

The revamped and upgraded kitchen of The Inn Restaurant is already a bustling place. Sunday lunch, which is an important part of any restaurant trade, was exceptionally busy last Sunday as locals and those passing through stopped off to sample the fare on offer.

“We were very busy and the reaction of customers was really encouraging. We hope to build on that and offer the public an enjoyable dining experience,” Norah said.

Open six days a week – closed on Mondays

The restaurant business isn’t for the faint hearted and Norah and Desmond are under no illusions about what’s expected. The Inn Restaurant will be open six days a week (closed on Mondays).

There’s an a la carte menu on Fridays and Saturdays (9am to 9.30pm) with chicken korma, fettucine, fillet of salmon or sirloin steak just some of the main courses available.

A range of beers and wine are stocked and sit down parties are very welcome – contact 086-0335307 for bookings.

Family friendly – child friendly

Children enjoy dining in a new setting with their parents and siblings and The Inn Restaurant is promoting itself as a family friendly and child friendly eatery.

Special mention for Edna

It was a case of all hands on deck to get The Inn Restaurant up and running and both Norah and Desmond were anxious that the input of Edna O’Mahony be publicly acknowledged.

Edna’s expertise and experience have proved to be invaluable and she’s deserving of a special mention.

Get along and see for yourself

The only way to adjudicate on any restaurant is to get your feet under the table and sample the menu.

The O’Reillys are confident their gastronomic package of fresh, home cooked food at sensible prices will win over patrons.

Another vote of confidence in Rathcormac

Rathcormac has a lot to recommend it as a desirable destination and the option of dining at The Inn Restaurant is another plus.

Very popular as a residential destination, Rathcormac retains a strong sense of family and community – a setting that Norah and Desmond O’Reilly feel perfectly at home in.