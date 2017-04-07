Submissions for Network Cork’s 2017 Business Awards are well under way. Women in business across multinational and Irish-owned business, service industry, the professions and arts & culture are invited to participate and they still have time before the closing date of 14th April.

Sinead Kane, who will deliver the keynote address at this year’s awards night on 19th May, is no stranger to being in the spotlight having achieved global acclaim in January, 2017 when she made history becoming the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge – seven marathons on seven continents in seven days!

The Network Cork Business Awards has 6 different categories: Emerging New Business; Employee; Social Enterprise, Arts, SME < 10 employees; SME >10 employees.

The Awards are an annual event and have evolved to become a valued opportunity to showcase the achievements of women in business across diverse sectors.

Network Cork’s Awards co-ordinator, Marguerite O’Sullivan advised that: “Between now and the awards closing date of 14th April, we want Cork’s business women to get involved and submit an application online. Our awards team is available to guide all applicants through the process if needed and we are looking forward to having the highest number of applications ever this year!”

More information on terms and conditions and to submit an application online, go to networkireland.ie/awards