Supporting Vera Twomey (4th left) in Mitchelstown on Tuesday, prior to departing for Cahir, were Tom and Anne Cunningham, Cllr June Murphy, Brian Mahony, Ann Hayes, Martina Finn, Michael and Michelle O'Sullivan and Gino Kenny TD. (Pic: Declan Howard)

Cork mother Vera Twomey is this week walking from Cork to Dublin for a second time, in protest against a decision to restrict her young daughter from accessing medicinal cannabis.

Six-year-old Ava Barry suffers from Dravets Syndrome, an extremely rare drug-resistant epilepsy, causing regular seizures and frequent stays in hospital.

On Monday, her mother Vera set out from her home in Aghabullogue to travel to Leinster House, in a bid to urge Health Minister Simon Harris TD to allow her daughter compassionate access to medicinal cannabis.

