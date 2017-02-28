Cork mother Vera Twomey is this week walking from Cork to Dublin for a second time, in protest against a decision to restrict her young daughter from accessing medicinal cannabis.

Six-year-old Ava Barry suffers from Dravets Syndrome, an extremely rare drug-resistant epilepsy, causing regular seizures and frequent stays in hospital.

On Monday, her mother Vera set out from her home in Aghabullogue to travel to Leinster House, in a bid to urge Health Minister Simon Harris TD to allow her daughter compassionate access to medicinal cannabis.

