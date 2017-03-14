Michelle Hanley who will skydive in aid of MS Ireland next month.

As part of her efforts to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, 26-year-old Michelle Hanley from Kildorrery will take the plunge and complete a 10,000ft skydive on April 8th.

Ahead of the skydive, a community breakfast will be held in Kildorrery this Saturday, March 18th. Michelle spoke to The Avondhu this week about her own diagnosis of MS, her ongoing battle with the illness and her decision to fundraise for the nationwide charity.

Michelle was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on St Valentine’s Day in 2015, having experienced a range of symptoms prior to visiting her local GP. She explained: “The first symptom I experienced was like an electric shock down my back, that would be when I would bow my neck. It didn’t happen all the time, just sometimes, it was like walking backwards onto an electric fence on a farm.”

Eoin Scanlon
