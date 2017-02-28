February 16th-22nd, 1917

Considerable disappointment was manifested at Fermoy when it was found that there were no potatoes in the Saturday market for sale although it was stated, and by farmers, that there were still plenty of potatoes in the country, but an increased price was waited for. This attitude was deemed both unfair and unjust by many, to the people of the towns and villages who had contributed so much in the past to the prosperity of the farming community and who were mostly the means of placing the farmer in the position he occupied. There were calls for the authorities to step in and compel the owners of the staple food to sell it to the people at the set price, which in itself was deemed too high, but already fixed.

Rev. C. Daly, C.C., presided at a large and representative gathering of the farmers and labourers of Ballyhooly in connection with the food producing system inaugurated by the government. Mr O’Sullivan, Instructor under the Agriculture and Technical board, attended and explained the government system in a lucid and exhaustive manner. Father Daly thanked him and said that everyone should make a supreme effort to carry out the scheme in 1917 and try to avert famine by helping themselves. A similar meeting took place in Conna.

It was with feelings of deepest regret that the parishioners of Effin and Garrenderk, both poor and rich, regarded the removal from amongst them of the Rev. William Harty, C.C. who was appointed to the curacy of Glenroe.

At St. Mary’s, Bruff, a most interesting ceremony took place when Miss Molly Skinner of Mitchelstown – in religion Sister Dorothy – was received into the distinguished Order of Faithful Companions of Jesus. The young lady, who had dedicated her life to the service of the Most High, was a daughter of Mr J.G. Skinner, the well-known Mitchelstown solicitor and Mrs Skinner.

The Licensed Traders of Mitchelstown passed the following resolution: “That whilst in no way desirous of endeavouring to place obstacles in the way of the government at the present most crucial period, we respectfully asked that Ireland be exempted from the proposed further restrictions on output of beer and spirits, as if these were carried into effect, they would mean ruin to many traders in Ireland, besides crippling the brewing and distilling industries, that if the curtailment were carried into effect, that it be on a more modified scale and compensation be paid to licensed traders for loss sustained by the existing curtailment and the proposed curtailment and a reasonable return of the full duties already paid.”

The committee of Castlelyons Co-Operative Creamery Ltd., invited tenders for alterations and extensions to its creamery buildings. Specifications could be seen at the residence of Rev. M. Ahern, C.C., Castlelyons, with whom tenders were to be lodged not later than the 24th of the month.