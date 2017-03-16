As the increasingly popular SuperAchievers awards open for nominations this week to showcase the success of those in Cork who strive to achieve, having a positive impact on their colleagues, families and the local economy, this year Pitman Training has announced the addition of two new categories to also recognise working dads and inspiring employers from across the region.

Referring to the awards, SuperAchievers judge Lucy Brazier encourages workers from Cork not to shy away from success: “This is a great accolade to add to your CV. I’d urge people to nominate themselves, as well as others and rid workers of modesty to instead celebrate success”.

Nominations are now open and entries can be submitted for free via www.pitmansuperachievers.com.

The team is on the hunt for the following from Cork :- Working Mum of the Year, Working Dad of the Year, Inspirational Achiever of the Year, PA of the Year, Boss of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Student of the Year (nominated solely by Pitman Training Centres).

Once entries have been submitted a shortlist is created, then the Cork public have the opportunity to vote, alongside the judging panel on who they feel should be the winners.

All winners will receive a prestigious SuperAchievers Award; a cash prize of £500 to help them on their way to achieving their goals and a distance learning training course (courtesy of Pitman Training Group) along with additional prizes