Mitchelstown rider Eoin O’Brien is enjoying a stellar season in the plate and at Sunday last’s well supported Kilworth and Araglin Point to Point’s O’Brien brought his seasonal tally to a very credible ten winners to date.

O’Brien’s sole success on the day came about in the adjacent Hunt Maiden where he teamed up with the Edmond Kent trained Breaking Ground (5/4-11/4) with the 5 yr old progeny of Echo of Light prevailing by 1l in a pulsating drive from the back to the last.

The Knockanard runner up was close enough on terms with Troll Judiciaries (4-6) when his young rider was cruelly unseated touching down over the last.

This left Tadage (5/2-4) and Darragh Allen in second spot and on the long run in the mare put it right up to the eventual winner.

