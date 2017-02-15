Andrias MacCraith (5th left), chairman of the organising committee pictured in a file photo from The Avondhu, presenting a Commemorative Plaque to Padraig O Braoin, Fermoy, a veteran Irish language worker, on the occasion of the opening of Fermoy's new all-Irish Primary School in September 1984. Also included are, from left: Sean O Murchu, An tAthair O Conchur (who blessed the school), Sean MacGearailt (the new principal), Tomas MacGabhann (Uachtaran Gaelscoileanna), Micheal O Murchu (president Conradh na Gaeilge) and Padraig O Cuanachain (organizer, Gaelscoileanna). (File)

After year’s of campaigning and numerous setbacks, the pupils and staff of Gaelscoil de hÍde in Fermoy will finally close the doors of their old school building on MacCurtain Street and make the jubilant walk to their new home in Duntahane this Friday morning.

Their new school, easily one of the most impressive buildings in Fermoy, was born from years of struggle and tireless work by the pupils, staff and parents of the school.

Gaelscoil de hÍde were initially sanctioned for a new school almost six years ago, when the Department of Education accepted that their present school building was not suitable for the growing number of children attending.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

SHARE
Previous articleSt. Colman’s hurlers eye Harty Cup glory
Next articleGala concert aids St. Mary’s in Doneraile
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR