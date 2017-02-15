After year’s of campaigning and numerous setbacks, the pupils and staff of Gaelscoil de hÍde in Fermoy will finally close the doors of their old school building on MacCurtain Street and make the jubilant walk to their new home in Duntahane this Friday morning.

Their new school, easily one of the most impressive buildings in Fermoy, was born from years of struggle and tireless work by the pupils, staff and parents of the school.

Gaelscoil de hÍde were initially sanctioned for a new school almost six years ago, when the Department of Education accepted that their present school building was not suitable for the growing number of children attending.

