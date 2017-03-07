Having spoken with him on the phone barely a month ago, it was with great sadness that we received the news of the untimely death of Rathcormac native and Fermoy-based photographer, Frank Morgan last week, after a long illness bravely borne.

Having first met Frank some 30 years ago, it was always a pleasure to meet him or, in more recent years, to chat with him on the phone in the course of covering some special occasion for The Avondhu or featuring some of his wonderful wedding photography in various features.

Frank was always friendly, courteous and willing to help and, on occasion, would gently (and rightly) take us to task for failing to give a particular picture(s) sufficient space or the prominence they deserved. Such was his attention to detail.

Many’s the time over the years he bailed us out at short notice by covering a particular happening when circumstances went agains us for one reason or another!

