April 2017 marks 100 years of Ford in Ireland and to celebrate this momentous milestone Ford will have a significant presence in this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cork City on this Friday, March 17.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Cork – A City of Community, Culture and Commerce’ and it will be led by a range of Ford models highlighting the decades of production at the Ford plant in Cork.

As part of the celebration, Ford has partnered with Cork City Council in the erection of a large banner at a stand out site on Grand Parade in Cork City that highlights Ford’s unique historical connection with the City of Cork. The image on the banner depicts the iconic Ford Model T which was the car that Henry Ford used ‘to bring motoring to the masses’.

The Model T was also one of the many Ford models that was produced at the Ford plant, with the last ever Model T produced in the world rolling off the Cork production line in 1928.

Ford’s participation in the parade includes a bespoke Ford 100 pageant display created by Cork’s renowned Dowtcha Puppets company. The pageant will highlight Ford through the last 10 decades, with lots of fun and engaging elements that are set to delight spectators on the day.

“We are delighted to be involved with the 2017 parade and to be working with Cork City Council and Dowtcha Puppets. Personally, I really look forward to the parade every year as a great family event for the City. This year it’s going to be extra special as we mark Ford’s 100 years in Cork. Ford has a unique legacy in Cork and indeed, Ireland so it’s important that we celebrate and mark the occasion appropriately,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland

Commenting on Ford’s involvement in the parade, Lord Mayor, Cllr Des Cahill said: “Ford transformed Cork 100 years ago, positively impacting thousands of Cork homes and at its peak, the company provided employment for some 7,000 people. Since then, they have maintained a longstanding relationship with the City and the Lord Mayor’s Office. A century on, Cork City Council is extremely pleased to recognise Ford’s contribution to the city through their participation in this year’s Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

Organised by Cork City Council, the 2017 Cork St Patrick’s Festival will take place from Friday, March 17th to Sunday, March 19th with the Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade taking place at 1pm on Friday, March 17th.

With up to 3,000 participants and over 50,000 spectators, the Cork St Patrick’s Parade is one of the biggest parades in the country.

Throughout the festival weekend, Cork will be a hive of traditional music with The Lee Sessions featuring an extensive series of live traditional Irish music sessions all over Cork City.

See www.corkstpatricksfestival.ie for full programme of events.