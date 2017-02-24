Teagasc and Dairygold are starting a programme of joint co-operation to improve knowledge transfer messages to Dairygold growers.

The programme of activities between Teagasc and Dairygold will initially focus on malting barley production.

“The brewing and distilling industry is growing and farmers in the south are more than willing to supply a top quality product to ensure the continued growth of this industry with native produce,” said Seamus O’Mahony, Head of Sales Dairygold Agri-Business.

While Michael Hennessy, Head of Crops Knowledge Transfer, Teagasc said that “this initiative is an important development for Teagasc, as working closely with industry partners strengthens the messages and uptake of technical information by farmers”.

The first event of the joint co-operation took place with a Malting Barley Seminar in Corrin Event Centre, Fermoy last Thursday. Malting barley growers heard the latest information from Teagasc researchers and advisors on how to use the correct agronomy to achieve the quality parameters for malting barley.

The seminar looked at the latest varieties from the DAFM and addressed areas of nitrogen inputs to achieve the protein specs.

The seminar dealt with international research on grain skinning and also the latest disease control research from Teagasc.

CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Throughout the year specific malting barley technical publications will be circulated to Dairygold growers and information on specific events which will take place. Teagasc will also co-ordinate a Continuous Professional Development programme for Dairygold staff to ensure the latest research and technical practice is delivered to the Dairygold farmer base.

Ciaran Collins, Teagasc Tillage Specialist will co-ordinate the programme locally in conjunction with Nial Griffey, Tillage Technical Manager, Dairygold.

Ciaran stated “Malting barley growers in the south have been producing quality malting barley for years, however a narrower specification in recent years forces everybody to improve. Both growers and their advisors need to be at their best to consistently achieve the quality which is now needed by this growing industry”.