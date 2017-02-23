95 residents in Fermoy’s Beechfield Estate have signed a petition officially objecting to any potential housing development on the green areas within their estate.

Cllr Deirdre O’Brien accepted the petition which she will present to Cork County Council on behalf of the residents.

The residents’ concerns are related to preliminary draft proposals drawn up by Cork County Council, which examine the possibility for new houses to be built on existing green areas within the estate.

Residents say they want to green areas to remain untouched so as they are a valubale amenity for residents.