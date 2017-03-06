A prestigious Access Scholarship Award was recently presented to Ballyporeen native, Robert King, a student of Computer Systems at University of Limerick.

Currently undertaking his third year of studies in Limerick, the past pupil of CBS Secondary School, Mitchelstown was only one of six students presented with the Access award from the college, awarded in recognition of outstanding grades achieved in their respective fields of study.

Having completed his secondary studies in Mitchelstown in 2014, the South Tipperary native is eyeing a career in software development upon completion of his 4-year degree programme.

