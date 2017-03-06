A prestigious Access Scholarship Award was recently presented to Ballyporeen native, Robert King, a student of Computer Systems at University of Limerick.

Currently undertaking his third year of studies in Limerick, the past pupil of CBS Secondary School, Mitchelstown was only one of six students presented with the Access award from the college, awarded in recognition of outstanding grades achieved in their respective fields of study.

Having completed his secondary studies in Mitchelstown in 2014, the South Tipperary native is eyeing a career in software development upon completion of his 4-year degree programme.

General ManagerKevin joined The Avondhu team in 1996, and worked in a variety of roles within the company following completion of third level education in Computer Software and Engineering. A shift in focus saw him move abroad in 2000 and 2001, progressing to a role as Customer Care Team Leader in Finland.His return to Ireland, co-incided with the opening of the company's Fermoy office, where he remained as Office Manager until 2007. Transferring to the Mitchelstown office, he has moved into the position of General Manager - his ethos is simply to ensure continuous improvement and advancement of a newspaper which has brought the community together for well over 30 years.

