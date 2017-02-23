Cork man Kevin Donovan has began an ambitious challenge to complete 32 races in 32 counties by October to raise funds for the Irish Deaf Society and the Cork Deaf Association.

Originally from Midleton, Kevin lived in Castlelyons until the age of 12. Beginning his challenge on January 1st with the Bandon 5 Mile race, Kevin has ticked six counties off his list to date.

He will travel to Northern Ireland this weekend to compete in the Belfast Telegraph Run Forest 10km Run on Saturday, before taking part in St Aidan’s 10km/5km run in Fermanagh on Sunday.

All going to plan, he hopes to complete his final run in Cavan on Sunday, October 31st.

Kevin’s progress can be tracked on his Facebook page where details on how to donate can also be found.

Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

