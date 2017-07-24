WeAreHurling – Dr. Con Murphy, Cork GAA

As a long-standing sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship, Centra has launched #WeAreHurling for 2017, which celebrates the passion displayed by all of those in Ireland’s collective hurling community.

#WeAreHurling reinforces Centra’s commitment to local communities across Ireland by shining a light on the many people who devote their lives to the game – making our national sport a pillar of Irish pride. #WeAreHurling aims to amplify hurling in the hearts and minds of the nation, and by doing so, build stronger communities across modern Ireland.

Dr Con Murphy last watched a Cork game as a spectator in 1976. He has spent the last 40 years involved with Cork GAA, and we caught up with him as he looked around the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh ahead of last weekend’s All Ireland Hurling Quarter Finals.

Amazingly, his first outing as Cork doctor was at the original opening of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 1976. He has been ingrained in Cork GAA ever since.

