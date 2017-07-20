Success for Fermoy at Irish Rowing Championships

By Eoin Scanlon -
Ellie O’Reilly and Gill McGirr with their coach Ray Morrison at the Irish Rowing Championships last weekend, after winning gold in the WJ 2 and a bronze in the W Intermediate. Both Ellie and Gill, along with Anna O’Sullivan, will be representing Ireland on the river over the coming weeks.

It was a weekend to remember for Fermoy Rowing Club as they picked up a host of medals at last weekend’s Irish Rowing Championships at the National Rowing Centre in Farran, County Cork.

Following on from a hugely successful regatta in the town earlier this month, Fermoy Rowing Club once again represented the town with distinction against clubs from all over the country.

A success of note at the championships was the performances of Ellie O’Reilly and Gill McGirr, who won gold in the WJ 2 and a bronze in the W Intermediate. Both Ellie and Gill, along with Anna O’Sullivan, will be representing Ireland on the river over the coming weeks.

Successful members of Fermoy Rowing Club at the Irish Rowing Championships last weekend.

In the MJ 14 1X, Brian Hurley won gold while Dara O Murchu and Ben Freeman won their respective finals in the MJ 15 1x. Fermoy’s final success of the weekend came from the Men’s 15 8+ team of Padraig Dolan, Ben Freeman, Declan Geary, Dara O Murchu, Cody Penny, Murray Lacey, Aidan Sherwood and Colin Shealy, with Liam Clancy as cox for the team.

One of the biggest wins of the weekend went to Commercial who saw off a Skibbereen outfit that included Paul and Gary O’Donovan in the Men’s Senior Eight final. Paul O’Donovan won gold in the Men’s Senior 1x while Gary was successful in the Men’s Lightweight 1x.

