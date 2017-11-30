We held our AGM on Sunday, November 26 in the clubhouse of Fermoy Pitch and Putt. The AGM was well attended, and as it was amalgamated with our awards ceremony, there was a large gathering of swimmers also, which was lovely to see.

Head coach Jackie Power, assisted by coaches Paula Finn and Warren Terry, presented the various awards to the winners, and congratulated everyone on a very successful year. The swimmers then headed for the buffet, while the adults continued on with the AGM.

Some committee positions were filled at the meeting, but a number are still vacant, so we are appealing for volunteers to please come forward. We have a very big club, with almost 400 members and over that number again on the waiting list.

Unlike some other swimming clubs, Fermoy SC take applications from all swimmers regardless of ability – we currently have 7 teaching squads, along with 3 competitive squads. We also run a hugely successful primary schools gala once a year to help to promote the sport of swimming locally.

The club is a huge resource to the town and surrounding areas, and our swimmers compete not only in the sport of swimming itself, but also rowing, GAA, athletics and many others.

If you are interested in taking up a role on the committee please contact our club secretary Michael on fermoyswimclub@gmail.com.

We are currently compiling details of the positions that we still need to fill, and we will email details to all members in the next while.

Our top table for the coming year are Chairman Declan O’Keeffe; Treasurer Catherine Verling; Secretary Michael Callinan. Details of the other committee members and their roles will be updated on our club website.

The Communications Officer is Declan Howard, so please contact Declan if you have anything that you wish to be included in the weekly notes, photographs from recent galas etc. Also, if you have something you feel should be included on our website we would love to hear from you.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING

Our Christmas training breaks will be as follows:

Glofish: last session Friday, December 15. Back on Friday, January 12. Swordfish: last session Friday, December 15. Back on Friday, January 12. Marlins: last session Saturday, December 16. Back on Saturday, January 6. Sailfish: last session Sunday, December 17. Back on Sunday, January 7. Dolphins: last session Tuesday, December 19. Back on Sunday, January 7. Dolphin & Sharks: Training together Tuesday, January 2 at 18.00 – 18.45 and Wednesday, January 3 at 17.00 – 17.45. Sharks: last session Wednesday, December 20. Back on Tuesday, January 2 at 18.00 – 18.45. Torpedoes: last session Friday, December 22. Back on Tuesday, January 2. Training for Torpedoes and Sharks Friday, December 29 06.15 – 07.45 Saturday, December 30 17.00 – 19.00