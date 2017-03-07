The Kildorrery coffee morning in aid of St Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville is in its 6th year. On each occasion the public have given generously to this great cause.

Coffee morning 2017 took place on Saturday last with another bumper crowd making their way to the local community centre. Here, they were treated to lovely teas and coffees, a great array of refreshments, a very well supported raffle plus a sale of crafts, ceramics and other household items.

1 of 4
Lending their support to last Saturday's very successful coffee morning in Kildorrery were, l-r: Margaret O'Neill, Betty Condon, Shane O'Neill, Colm Baker, Catherine O'Keeffe and Kevin Flynn. (John Ahern)
Annemarie Flynn (front) pictured at last Saturday's coffee morning in Kildorrery with, l-r: Sheila O'Connor, Ann Hanley, Mary Fitzgibbon, Nora Hanley and Anne O'Donnell. (John Ahern)
Helping out at last Saturday's coffee morning in Kildorrery Hall were, l-r: Geraldine Hayes (Fermoy), Elma Aherne (Araglin) and Lorna Bain (Limerick). (John Ahern)
Organisers and supporters of St. Joseph's Foundation, Charleville, who attended last Saturday's fundraising coffee morning in Kildorrery Community Centre. (John Ahern)

This well organised event requires a lot of planning and great credit is due to Orna Cogan, Kevin O’Flynn, Margaret O’Neill along with husband and wife team from Araglin, Owen and Ellen Aherne.

The local contact for the group is Cathy Thornhill who is also a tower of strength. Several other volunteers help out on the day and this is greatly appreciated.

The raffle is a tremendous source of finance and this year there was a whopping 60 prizes on offer. All the items were donated by individuals or businesses – again, a huge thank you to all concerned.

Donations are still coming in however, but at the time of going to press €2,331 had been collected – a fantastic sum.

All proceeds go towards St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville who do outstanding work with people with special needs.

The support the coffee morning receives illustrates the high regard in which St Joseph’s is held.

SHARE
Previous articleGlenahulla NS hosts soil conditioner seminar
John Ahern
John Ahern
John Ahern is a native of Araglin and has been associated with The Avondhu since 1997. A great lover of sport, John is particularly interested in GAA and is often called upon to don the referee’s jersey. He has a keen interest in local issues and current affairs and his knowledge of the general locale sees him in much demand for Avondhu assignments.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR