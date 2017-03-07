The Kildorrery coffee morning in aid of St Joseph’s Foundation, Charleville is in its 6th year. On each occasion the public have given generously to this great cause.

Coffee morning 2017 took place on Saturday last with another bumper crowd making their way to the local community centre. Here, they were treated to lovely teas and coffees, a great array of refreshments, a very well supported raffle plus a sale of crafts, ceramics and other household items.

1 of 4

This well organised event requires a lot of planning and great credit is due to Orna Cogan, Kevin O’Flynn, Margaret O’Neill along with husband and wife team from Araglin, Owen and Ellen Aherne.

The local contact for the group is Cathy Thornhill who is also a tower of strength. Several other volunteers help out on the day and this is greatly appreciated.

The raffle is a tremendous source of finance and this year there was a whopping 60 prizes on offer. All the items were donated by individuals or businesses – again, a huge thank you to all concerned.

Donations are still coming in however, but at the time of going to press €2,331 had been collected – a fantastic sum.

All proceeds go towards St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville who do outstanding work with people with special needs.

The support the coffee morning receives illustrates the high regard in which St Joseph’s is held.