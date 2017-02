St. Colman’s College First Year soccer who team took an emphatic win in the first round of Munster Cup championship competition this week by beating Carrigaline on their home turf.

The Fermoy college team opened the scoring early and held a 3-0 lead by half time.

Similarly, after the interval, the Colman’s lads controlled the game and took two more scores.

Final score: St. Colman’s College, Fermoy 5 Carrigaline Community College 0.