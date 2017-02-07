Mick Flavin is one of the enduring success stories of the country and Irish scene. Heavily influenced by the showband era, he decided at a young age to give life on the road a go.

One of the industry's great survivors, he readily concedes that music has been good to him. Keen to celebrate 3 decades as a professional, Mick has commenced a nationwide 30th annivesary tour.

One of his first ports of call was The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown last Thursday night, where an enthusiastic audience turned out for what was a lively night of music, song and dance.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition