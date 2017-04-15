Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 semi-final

Limerick 0-12 Cork 3-15

Limerick lost to an in form Cork side in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, April 9th, by 3-15 to 0-12 in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Div 1 semi-final.

A squad depleted by injury battled hard and were in contention for much of the game but Cork’s greater experience told and they ran out comfortable winners.

Limerick opened the scoring thanks to a Rebecca Delee point but Julia White levelled quickly for Cork and Orla Cronin put them ahead before Niamh McCarthy bundled Limerick keeper Claire Keating over and hand-passed to the net after 10 minutes.

Limerick responded well with an excellent Mairéad Fitzgerald point from a very tight angle. Orla Curtin and Rebecca Delee also raised white flags for Limerick but Cork kept the scoreboard ticking over maintaining their lead through Katriona Mackey, Amy O’Connor and Gemma O’Connor.

Rebecca Delee brought her tally to three with an outstanding solo score after a powerful run from midfield just before the break to keep Limerick just about in touch 1-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Limerick again opened the scoring in the second half through a Niamh Mulcahy free but once Katriona Mackey’s attempt for a point from a free dropped into the net Limerick were in truth left with a mountain to climb.

Limerick battled hard for the remainder of the game but with a strong lead to defend Cork were always going to be hard to break down.

They kept Limerick scoreless from play in the second half but with four further frees converted by Niamh Mulcahy Limerick remained just six points adrift by the quarter hour mark.

However it was Cork who pushed on and an unanswered 1-3 in the final period gave them a 3-15 to 0-12 lead at the final whistle.

Cork were deserving winners on the day as Limerick struggled to cope with their short passing running game.

But Limerick will have learnt a lot from this League campaign and have given needed experience to emerging players to give John Tuohy increased options going into Munster and All-Ireland campaign.

Limerick: Claire Keating (Cappamore), Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff), Karen O’Leary (Newcastle West), Fiona Hickey (Granagh Ballingarry), Mairéad Ryan (Clooney-Quin), Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Deborah Murphy (Knockaderry), Laura Stack (Milford), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Orla Curtin (Ahane), Mairéad Fitzgerald (Granagh Ballingarry), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen) and Niamh Mulcahy (Ahane–Capt.) Subs: Clíona Lane (Adare) for Laura Stack, Chloe O’Brien (Ballyagran) for Mairéad Fitzgerald and Lisa Leonard (Cappamore) for Caoimhe Lyons.

Results

Senior League: Cappamore 0-2 Killeedy 7-15.

Intermediate League:Killeedy 4-11 Croagh Kilfinny 1-8.

Junior B League: Ahane 0-2 Granagh Ballingarry 3-6.