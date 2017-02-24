Fermoy’s John Rice has qualified for the 2017 World Single Lift Championships in Antwerp, Belgium in June by virtue of lifting an unequipped 190kg deadlift at the IDFPA National Single Lifts 2017 in Killarney, Co Kerry this month.

John will be looking to defend his equipped deadlift title, which he once again retained at last year’s world championship in Wales.

As well as taking gold in the equipped deadlift category last year, lifting 200kg, John claimed silver in the unequipped category with a lift of 190kg. The 2017 edition takes place in Antwerp over three days, beginning on June 2nd.

In athletics, John recently brought home five medals from the Munster Masters Championships in Nenagh.

As well as gold in the weight for distance event and the high jump, John won silver in the long jump, the sprint and the shot putt.

At a strongman competition in Kilkenny towards the end of last year, he showed his massive strength with a 310kg deadlift.